Expect abundant sunshine and a high temperature near 80 on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Gorgeous weather starts the week with abundant sunshine and a warm spring breeze. Temperatures will jump to near 80 on Monday. The winds will be rather gusty Monday running 15 to 30 mph.

It stays breezy and mild overnight with a low in the 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and breezy day with high temperatures warming into the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will rumble across the region Wednesday and end Thursday morning with temperatures returning to near normal late in the week.