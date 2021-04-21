Expect another round of frost and freezing temps Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – Another unusually cool late April day is on the way. After a frosty morning Wednesday, temperatures will rebound up to around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear Wednesday morning, but clouds and a few spot showers will bubble up later. Wednesday night will bring clearing skies and one last round of frost and freezing conditions with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A warming trend begins Thursday under sunshine and highs in the 50s. The area will be close to 60 Friday and Saturday with a good chance for rain. Then a big warm-up is on tap for next week with highs pushing into the 80s!