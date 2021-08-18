Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with high temps near 90

ST. LOUIS – A Summer feel is back. Expect a hotter day Wednesday, but not extreme, with more humidity. We start to watch for some isolated showers and storms on Wednesday as well. The sky will also be partly cloudy with highs near 90. Wednesday night temps only drop into the low 70s.

The area will be back in the upper-80s for highs Thursday with a more widespread chance of showers and storms.

Friday looks wet and stormy and a rain chance will carry into the weekend. Temps will cool a few degrees because of the rain and clouds.