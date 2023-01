ST. LOUIS — A crisp morning with mostly clear skies. Showers in the south More rain is expected later today, primarily in the late afternoon.

There will be some rain/snow late tonight, but it will be light. An inch of snow might fall in areas north of I-70. Sunday and early next week will be dry.

Today and tomorrow will be in their forties. Early next week will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and additional rain later in the week.