Expect rain throughout the day and flash flooding towards south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Rain and thunderstorms will come in waves Friday and some of it will be heavy especially in the morning.

Localized flash flooding can be expected south of St. Louis. Temperatures will hold in the 70s most of the day and only reach the low-80s by late Friday afternoon. Friday night, the rain will diminish to spotty light rain showers with low temperatures near 70.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a lingering chance for a quick rain shower or two. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend… it will be dry with highs in the 80s.