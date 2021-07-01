Expect rain throughout the day with high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Periods of rain with some lightning at times is likely this morning with temperatures in the 70s. The rain will diminish to spotty showers Thursday afternoon with breaks in the overcast and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the 60s.

“Resort weather” is still on tap for the long Independence Day weekend! There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s by day and 60s at night.