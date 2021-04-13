Expect rain Tuesday morning, high temps in the mid-60s

ST. LOUIS – A cold front that pushed south Monday created some spot showers in the evening, but some of those showers persist for the early part of Tuesday.

A scattered shower is possible during the morning commute. Throughout the day, rain chances drop and clouds begin to clear. Tuesday will only be a few degrees cooler than Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday night clouds build bringing lows in the 40s.

The majority of the week holds winds out of the north to northwest allowing cooler air to settle in.

The workweek closes out with highs near 60. Rain chances are minimal through Friday.