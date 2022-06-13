St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The dangerous heat in the St. Louis area is expected to last through Wednesday. Look for daily highs today, Tuesday, and Wednesday to reach 100 degrees with a top heat index of over 110 degrees during peak heating. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8:00 pm Wednesday.

The region only reached 100 degrees this early in the year three other times in St. Louis history. The record highs that will likely be broken are 98 degrees today (98 in 1952), Tuesday (97 in 1987), and Wednesday (101 in 1952).

Heat has become the number one weather-related killer in the United States. That exceeds tornadoes, lightning, or flooding. If you have to be outdoors, take breaks in the shade or indoor air conditioning and drink plenty of water