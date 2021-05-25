Expect scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Clouds are going to play a larger role in Tuesday’s forecast. They will mix with sunshine at times. Also, expect a few scattered showers to bubble, especially Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers possible and low temperature in the upper-60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with a couple of spot showers possible with high temperatures from the low to mid-80s. 

Thursday is the day to watch for scattered strong storms followed by cooler and drier weather for the holiday weekend.

