Expect spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday, high temps in upper-60s

ST. LOUIS – Thursday brings the area back into an unsettled weather pattern after a beautiful day Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be around Thursday morning with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, especially east and south of the metro area. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper-60s.

Friday looks like a really nice day with sunshine and temperatures reaching the low-70s.

Unfortunately, the weekend still looks wet. Look for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday and lasting through most of Sunday. Temperatures will be cooling into the low-60s.

Dry weather returns for early next week, but temperatures will be chilly for early May.