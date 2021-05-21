Expect summer-like temperatures this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The feel of early summer will be in the air this weekend. 

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s with a gusty south breeze. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s. 

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and dry with high temperatures in the upper-80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. 

The warm weather will continue early next week before a new weather system brings a chance for a few thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

