Expect sunny skies and temps reaching upper-60s

ST. LOUIS – After near-record cold Thursday morning, temperatures will warm nicely under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper-60s. It will be clear and cool again Thursday night with overnight lows in the 40s. 

Friday will start sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. High temperatures will warm a bit more to near 70. 

The weekend still looks unsettled but definitely not a washout. Saturday will bring a chance for a few showers with temperatures near 70. Sunday appears to have a better chance for showers and a few storms with high temperatures in the 70s. Unsettled weather will continue well into next week.

