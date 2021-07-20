Expect sunny skies Tuesday with high temps in the upper-80s

ST. LOUIS – The area has seen a beautiful summer morning Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures mostly in the 60s. 

The sunny skies will mix with a few clouds Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures warm into the upper-80s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures near 70.

Wednesday through Saturday is looking dry, but each day will get a little warmer with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s by Saturday.  

The area’s next chance for a few thunderstorms will come Sunday and Monday. 

