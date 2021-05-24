Expect sunshine and high temperatures near 90 Monday

ST. LOUIS – The warm, early summer temperatures from the weekend carry over to Monday.

The area will enjoy plenty of sunshine with morning temperatures near 70. Those will warm quickly into the 80s. The afternoon high will once again be near 90. Monday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows near 70.

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds and a few afternoon showers. High temperatures will be in the 80s. There is a good chance the area will see some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday’s high will be near 80.

More showers and storms are likely again Thursday into Thursday night with the pattern settling down and cooling off heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.