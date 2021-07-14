Expect sunshine and high temps in the low-90s Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – The summer feel is back for the next few days. 

Sunny skies will mix with a few fair-weather clouds with temperatures heating up into the low-90s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the low-70s. 

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and once again highs will reach the lower-90s. 

Thunderstorms are likely late Thursday evening with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected Friday into Saturday before dry weather returns for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News