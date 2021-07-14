Expect sunshine and high temps in the low-90s Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The summer feel is back for the next few days.

Sunny skies will mix with a few fair-weather clouds with temperatures heating up into the low-90s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the low-70s.

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and once again highs will reach the lower-90s.

Thunderstorms are likely late Thursday evening with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected Friday into Saturday before dry weather returns for Sunday.