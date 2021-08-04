Expect sunshine and high temps in the mid-80s Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be another gorgeous early August morning with only a little valley fog out the door. Otherwise, expect hazy sunshine again with temperatures topping off in the low-to-mid 80s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild with a low in the 60s.

We can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday and it will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There may be a couple of showers around Friday before temperatures heat back up over the weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 90s and there is a chance for a thunderstorm Sunday as well.