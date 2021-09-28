Expect sunshine and high temps near 90 Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for the Bi-state area Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will warm through the 70s Tuesday morning up to near 90 Tuesday afternoon with slightly high temperatures in the city. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with a low in the upper-60s.

Wednesday will start sunny, but some clouds will begin to fill in during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper-80s.

Unsettled weather in the form of scattered showers and some spotty storms will be the rule Thursday through Sunday. These will not be all-day rains, but there will be rain around at times each day into the weekend.