Expect sunshine Monday with high temps in the upper-60s

ST. LOUIS – Expect a brisk morning Monday with clear skies giving way to sunshine and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Residents in the area won’t need rain gear. High temperatures will warm into the upper-60s. It will be mostly clear overnight with a low near 50.

Tuesday starts sunny, but clouds will quickly increase with light rain expected in time for the evening drive. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s before falling into the 50s late in the day.

Wednesday will be breezy and colder with temperatures in the 40s to near 50, and that leads to concerns for frost Thursday and Friday mornings before a nice warm-up in time for the Easter holiday weekend.