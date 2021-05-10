Expect unseasonably cool temps early this week, think 60s

ST. LOUIS – The area is rolling through a stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures early this week. Monday will start with sunny skies, but clouds will increase heading through the afternoon. Look for temperatures near 40 out the door this morning, warming into the low-60s by this afternoon.

The rest of the week will bring much of the same. A daily mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures each day in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Warmer weather builds in for the weekend, but so will a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms.