ST. LOUIS — After two brisk days with temperatures below average, warmer air is headed our way as temperatures will rise above average for most of the next week.

Early morning wind gusts this morning is a sign of what we can expect. While we will top out at around 55 degrees today, we’ll continue seeing our wind speeds fluctuate around 10 miles an hour with gusts around 20.

Cloudy skies throughout the day and then an eventual clearing in the evening with very slight chances for rain sprinkles after 7 p.m.

Heading into Sunday, our temps will continue to rise as we get into the 60s.