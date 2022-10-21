ST. LOUIS — Expect warmer temperatures today and through the weekend, with cooler temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Summer-like temperatures in late October are followed by increasing chances for rain!

St. Louis Metro Area for Friday: mostly sunny and milder, wind SW 10-15, high near 80. Overnight: mostly clear, low of 59. Saturday & Sunday : mostly sunny, breezy at times & warm, highs of 79 to 84, lows near 60.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, expect scattered rain, which is possible each day. The highs will be near 80 Monday, 70s Tuesday, and 60s Wednesday. It will soon turn cooler.