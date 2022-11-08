ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Temperatures are on a rollercoaster ride this week. There is a big warm-up tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The heat may tie or break some records.

The record high temperature for November 9 was set in 2020 at 78 degrees. Highs will be in the 70s again on Thursday.

A cold snap is moving through the Midwest by Friday

Enjoy the next two days because a strong cold front from the west will be moving in late Thursday night. Rain with gusts up to 25 mph late Thursday night into Friday. Light accumulations with this system, but a big chill behind the front starting on Friday.

Expect the coldest air of the season will be here on Veteran’s Day. It will feel more like January, with highs only reaching into the 40s.

The average temperature near St. Louis for November 11 is 57 degrees. Not only do we have the cold temperatures, but we have gusty northwest winds too. Windchill values will be in the 30s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.

The cold temperatures will stay around this weekend and through early next week. Highs mainly in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.