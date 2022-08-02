ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon.

Central Illinois has been getting pounded by rain. It is estimated that 14 inches or more of rain has fallen southeast of Effingham Illinois over the past 24 hours and flash flooding is underway. More rain is falling in the area Tuesday.

Illinois counties near I-57 are definitely in line for some gusty winds and heavy rain. More isolated storms will bubble up further west closer to the Mississippi River this afternoon. The storms will be isolated but given the extremely unstable air we have in place. Any storm that does develop may produce a strong downburst wind and very localized heavy rain.

Wednesday looks hot and humid as well before a cold front brings more organized storms through the region into Thursday morning.