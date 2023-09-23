ST. LOUIS — Welcome to fall, officially! Now that we’re in fall, temperatures will actually be about 10 degrees warmer than normal, in the mid to upper half of the 80s. We’ll have sunshine, especially early on, with an increase in clouds later in the day as a line of storms approaches from the west.

This line of storms weakens as it tries to push into our area. Rain chances into tonight are highest across central and northeast Missouri and lessen the farther east you get. The weakening showers and storms struggle to make much progress into our viewing area late tonight into early Sunday.

Mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the 60s. A few showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible on Sunday, but this will also depend on how much the cloud cover can break up. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.