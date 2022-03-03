False alarm tornado siren throws St. Charles County residents into panic

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said warning sirens sounded at 1:16 p.m. because of reports of a funnel cloud a couple of miles off the shore of Lake Michigan near the City of Kenosha. There are no reports of damage and no indication the funnel cloud touched down prior to moving out over Lake Michigan.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Residents in part of the region heard the outdoor warning sirens go off this morning leading to some concern across the area.

The outdoor warning siren system sounded at around 9:50 this morning in St. Charles County. Captain Chris Hunt, the Director of St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management said they were conducting a training exercise and part of that exercise was to test the warning siren system silently.

“Unfortunately we made a mistake and the system read a button that we pushed and sent an audible signal out to the public as opposed to a silent signal back to us. [The] Result of that was the sirens went off in St. Charles County.” said Captain Hunt.

They conduct an audible test once a month, but they also do a silent test weekly.

The mistake left them fielding a lot of calls from concerned citizens.

“Tensions in the world are pretty high. I think people were not expecting the sirens to go off. I know they weren’t expecting the sirens to go off. We typically put out a message on our social media on test days to remind folks that it’s just a test. We didn’t do that today and it caught people off guard,” he said.

Captain Hunt said they spend a lot of time educating their residents on the importance of these warning sirens and he wants the public to know they are still reliable.

“It’s something we feel is very important and when these things happen it’s unfortunate. It’s a mistake that happened. But I want to encourage people that you can still trust the warning siren system. When unfavorable weather conditions are moving into the county, we’re monitoring weather and folks need to adhere to the sirens when they’re activated,” said Captain Hunt. “This is a rare occurrence. It doesn’t happen very often. You read articles from around the county and sometimes it does happen just unfortunately it happened here today in St. Charles County.”

The sirens are tested the first Monday of each month in St. Charles County. The sirens run full strength for 3 minutes to make sure amplifiers and batteries maintain proper power through the full cycle. Thursday morning the sirens sounded for less than a minute.