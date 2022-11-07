St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a beautiful November Monday, with a few high clouds and mild temperatures.

High temps Monday afternoon will reach into the low 60s, that’s very close to normal. Clouds will increase a bit Monday night, and that may obscure part of the total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning. However, good weather is anticipated for voters during the day. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s.

Above normal temps are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s. The warm-up will be short-lived as a strong shot of November cold arrives Thursday night, with windy and much colder temperatures on tap for Veterans Day Friday.

A late season tropical storm is also expected to affect Florida and the southeastern U.S. late this week. There is a chance it could become one of the strongest late season tropical systems to ever impact Florida.

Look for costal flooding and storm prep stories to begin flowing from down there Monday. Watches and warnings are likely to go up Monday as well for the Florida Peninsula.