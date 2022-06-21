ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Summer officially arrived at 3:13 am and just in time, we have some sizzling summer temperatures. The record high for today is the last sub-100 record high until September 10th.

The record today is 99 and set during the major drought that was the summer of 1988. The forecast high today is around 100, so there is a good chance of tying or breaking the record for today.

A very weak weather front will spark off a few isolated clusters of thunderstorms well north of St. Louis tonight before settling into our area Wednesday. Wednesday will bring more clouds, higher humidity, and a chance for a few isolated storms. This will help nudge temperatures back into the lower 90s, but with the higher humidity, it may feel just as warm as today. Any isolated storms could produce brief gusty winds.