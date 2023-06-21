ST. LOUIS – Weather patterns still bottle necked by the stalled out low to our east. St. Louis will stay dry and warm the next several days.

Spots of fog are possible in the river valleys Wednesday morning. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny Wednesday with temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Those on the far eastern and southeastern edges of the region may see an isolated shower Wednesday. Wednesday night, there will be clear skies and wake up temps in the mid 60s.

More of the same Thursday and Friday. By the weekend we will be hotter, jumping into the 90s for highs Saturday. Once again this week, we are looking at Saturday night and Sunday for our best chances of some rain and storms.