ST. LOUIS – Flash flooding is a concern early Thursday morning. The warning for St. Louis has been allowed to expire as water has receded, but flash flooding to the south of the metro area remains as rain continues to fall there. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for St. Francois, Madison, Iron, and Ste. Genevieve counties until 7:30 a.m.

Some scattered pockets of rain have redeveloped in the metro area Thursday morning, but this isn’t anticipated to cause any additional flooding. A little lightning is also in the area.

Rain is expected to taper off north to south through the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with humidity still around. Heat indices will be in the 90s. Clouds also should decrease through the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s overnight.

For Friday, there is a chance of mainly afternoon spotty storms as a front will still be stalled out overhead. Saturday looks dry with hotter temperatures.