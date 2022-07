ST. LOUIS – Heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning as a lot of water is covering roadways already.

Flash flood warnings are in place until 8 a.m. Gradual clearing will begin Tuesday afternoon as temperatures highs will be in the 80s.

Showers and storms are expected through Thursday, but there will be dry time with highs in the 80s. Friday and Saturday are set to be drier with more chances of rain Sunday and Monday.