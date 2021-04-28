Flash flood watch just south of St. Louis through Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A slow-moving cold front Wednesday will bring an end to the area’s stretch of nice weather. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the region Wednesday and into Wednesday evening with occasional shots of heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s and lows Wednesday night will drop back into the 60s. 

The rain will gradually taper off by Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s high will be in the upper-60s. Dry weather returns Friday with a warming trend still on track for the weekend. 

