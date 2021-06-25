Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7am Saturday, temps near 90 Friday

ST. LOUIS – Strong storms and heavy rain continue moving across the region. There are no active warnings as of 6:00 a.m. Friday. The tornado watch expired at 4 a.m. The Flash Flood Watch is still in effect through 7a.m. Saturday. Multiple waves of heavy rain and storms will roll across the region Friday.

The area may get a break in the early afternoon before more storms fire up along a stalled frontal boundary. When the area isn’t seeing rain, it will be hot and very humid with high temperatures around 90 and heat index values around 100. The heavy rain threat continues into the overnight hours.

The area will see scattered storms Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Expect some humidity.

The active weather continues through the weekend into the work week.