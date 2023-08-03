ST. LOUIS – The threat for severe thunderstorms is ending, but the threat of flash flooding is ongoing, especially south of I-70 for the next several hours.

Thunderstorms coverage and impacts will begin to ease after 6:00 a.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the day in our southern counties.

Temperature highs will pop into the mid 80s with some afternoon sunshine. It will also be quite humid after all the recent rain.

Spot to scattered shower and storms chances Friday into the weekend. With more dry time, temps will warm back towards 90 each day.