ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too.

The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 pm. A flood warning begins at 7:00 pm.

Some spots have already picked up 2+ inches of rain with more on the way. Let’s once again watch the creeks and streams.

The storms have knocked down some trees and caused some storm damage. Thousands of Ameren customers are dealing with power outages. The utility is working to restore service but more severe weather is expected in the area later tonight.

The severe weather is also slowing traffic in the area. A semi-truck was blown off of I-55 near Litchfield, Illinois.

There is a bit of calm on the horizon. We have to get into Friday to get into more of that kind of atmosphere.

