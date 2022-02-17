Flash freezing may make rush hour a mess today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri, and Illinois are expecting some winter weather today. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that you should not focus on the low snowfall totals but the time of day and crashing temperatures. Those conditions will work with the sleet and snow to create a flash freeze situation. This may happen during the afternoon once the rain changes to freezing rain and sleet.

Much of the afternoon will feature occasionally heavy sleet that will gradually mix with or change to snow before ending. Most of the St. Louis region should expect around 1 inch of the wintry mix. Areas north of I-70 may sneak a stray 2″ total in before all is said and done. It will get ugly at bus time and rush hour.

Further south this storm is mainly rain and heavy rain at that. There should not be any severe weather of consequence in the area.

