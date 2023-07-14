ST. LOUIS – A flood advisory will stretch into the overnight hours for some around the St. Louis region, and tens of thousands are without power after Friday’s storms.

The latest severe storm brought lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds around the region. Heavy rainfall also led to some scattered flooding in north St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Metro East.

As flood advisories still persist, there could be potentially some serious risks to streets and property. If a flood warning is issued in your area, find an area where you can move to higher ground immediately.

Ameren reports around 30,000 people are without power in Missouri and Illinois after Friday’s round of storms.

Per Ameren’s county breakdown, around this many customers are dealing with power outages as of 11 p.m. Friday…

Customers without power in Missouri

St. Charles – 100

St. Louis County – 20,000

St. Louis City – 1,000

Jefferson – 1,200

Customers without power in Illinois

St. Clair – 2,100

Madison – 2,300

A complex of storms that develops over the central plains will bring more widespread rain and storms to the region late this evening and continue into the overnight and early Saturday morning hours. These storms could also be severe producing damaging winds and large hail. Storms will exit to the east on Saturday morning.