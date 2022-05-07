ST. LOUIS – Officials are warning of various flood risks along the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area through the weekend following several days of rain.

A flood warning has been issued for St. Louis County, St. Louis City and other counties along the Mississippi River through 1 a.m. Monday. The Mississippi River is expected to rise to a crest of 30 feet on Saturday afternoon, but could fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.

When the river crests to 30 feet, the Floodwall at Lacledes Landing is closed. Also, the U.S. Coast Guard may prohibit all recreational vessel traffic from around the Chain of Rocks Canal south entry to just below the mouth of the Meramec River.

After more than an inch of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, the St. Louis region spent Thursday waterlogged. The persistent rain left behind large puddles on roads and quickly filled up streams and creeks.

