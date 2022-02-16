Flood watch for Wednesday night, high temps in 60s and winds up to 40mph

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off mild and windy. Rain is expected to move in later Wednesday afternoon. It will be warm and windy with gusts up to 40 mph and high temperatures in the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times through Wednesday night with a chance of thunderstorms.

A flood watch is in place Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Thursday morning rain will change to a mix then snow with little accumulation.

Friday and into the weekend will be dry.

