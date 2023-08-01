ST. LOUIS – Overnight thunderstorms have developed across mid-Missouri are expected to hang around through Tuesday morning. The majority of this rain is expected to stay just west of the St. Louis region.

However, within this band there is expected to be a narrow corridor of heavy rain, 2 to 4 inches, thanks to the training of storms. A Flood Watch has been issued and is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. It does include Phelps and Dent Counties.

There’s a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. After a cloudy morning for most, some clearing Tuesday afternoon will allow temps to pop into the mid to upper 80s late in the day.

After a dry evening, once again a batch of heavy rain and storms is expected to develop across mid-Missouri early Wednesday morning. This rain is expected to push farther east through the morning, towards the Mississippi River and into Illinois. Rain chances fade around lunchtime. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low 80s.

Additional thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday.