ST. LOUIS – We are tracking thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain is expected along and west of the Mississippi River.

Flash flooding is possible as thunderstorms will train or move repeatedly over similar areas. This is most likely to occur in the most western counties and that is where a Flood Watch is in effect. It stretches from Montgomery County south to Reynolds County.

There will likely be a lull in the heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, but spot showers may linger. Temperatures will top out around 80.

Another round of heavy rain is expected then of Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. This round of wet could start with some strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats. These storms will bring additional heavy rainfall to the area into Thursday morning.