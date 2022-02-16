Flood Watch issued for St. Louis area; heavy rain expected before snow

ST. LOUIS — Rain, thunder, ice, and snow are all part of a storm system moving toward the St. Louis area.

Heavy downpours, along with saturated ground, will produce some flash flooding of small creeks and medium rivers. If you live near one of those, please watch the water level tonight.

Several counties in the region are under a Moderate Flood Watch through Thursday morning — including St. Louis County, St. Clair County, St. Charles County, Madison County, Jefferson County, and Lincoln County.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, including some embedded thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas could see 1-3 inches of rain. The heaviest rain is likely in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

As cold air arrives Thursday, that rain could change to freezing rain through the afternoon, then to snow.

There could be some glazing of freezing rain before the snow moves in. The snow will not last long, but we could see 1-2 inches of snow in metro St. Louis.

By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the teens but eventually pop up to around 40 degrees by the afternoon.