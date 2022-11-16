ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are some snowflakes falling in the St. Louis area this afternoon. The National Weather Service says that we should not expect any accumulation on the ground.

The light snow is also falling in central and southern Illinois.

High temperatures today are in the upper 30s across the bi-state region, with wind chills in the 20s. We should expect mostly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures drop in the 20s and winds will be lighter.

It’ll be a touch warmer on Thursday; partly sunny, with another chance of afternoon and evening flurries.

The next cold front will move on Thursday night. Colder on Friday as a result. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. These temperatures will continue through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies. It won’t be as cold next week.

Snow flurries in the mix this afternoon. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/hYEFmsP9UB — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) November 16, 2022

While we don't expect any new snow accumulations today, don't be surprised to see a few swirling flurries❄️ this afternoon, mainly over WC/SW IL. Otherwise, colder with highs in the low 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/T4TmHL5YPi — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 16, 2022