ST. LOUIS – St. Louis sees areas of fog Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, warm, and windy Tuesday with isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s. It will be dry through the evening.

Showers and storms move in mainly overnight. Strong storms are expected Wednesday. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. The timing is still uncertain.

Thursday and Friday look dry. There is a chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday.