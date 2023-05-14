ST. LOUIS – A foggy, mild, and humid start Sunday.

Showers and storms are expected again Sunday afternoon through the evening (2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) slight risk for severe storms. Main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two.

It’s going to be warm and humid, with temperature highs in the 80s. There will be dry time. Scattered showers will be around on Monday, but it’ll be cooler and less humid. Temp highs are set for the 70s. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s the rest of the week and looking mainly dry.