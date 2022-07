ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is in the St. Louis area Friday morning.

It will be partly cloudy, dry, and cool on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances move in late Saturday night into Sunday. Expect high temperatures in the 80s.

There is a chance for rain through early next week. Hotter temperatures will move into the area by midweek with highs in the mid to upper-90s.