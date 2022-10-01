ST. LOUIS — Patchy fog this morning, then sunny skies today. High pressure over the Great Lakes holds firmly in place keeping our pattern quiet and pleasant in the coming days.

Highs today are in the mid-70s. Clear skies tonight with patchy fog is again a possibility, especially in low-lying areas and river valleys. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunny and a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. This pattern holds into the next work week, with the low 80s returning by Wednesday ahead of a dry cold front that cools us back down a bit for the end of the week.