ST. LOUIS – We are watching out for a little bit of fog Thursday morning.

A few beautiful days ahead. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with temperature highs in the low to mid-80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. Clear skies overnight and lows down to around 60. We could once again see some patchy fog in low-lying areas/river valleys. For Friday, another nice day with few changes. Highs in the 80s and low humidity. We will start to see clouds increase some Friday afternoon.

This weekend, we’ll see spotty to scattered showers build in from the south on Saturday. Then a chance for wider spread showers/storms on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.