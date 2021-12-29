Foggy Wednesday morning, rain in the afternoon, high temps in upper-40s

ST. LOUIS – There is some fog throughout the St. Louis area Wednesday morning. The area will have another round of rain mainly in the afternoon, but not as much as Tuesday. Showers will continue through the late evening. High temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

The area will get a nice break on Thursday.

More rain is in the forecast on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day with a chance of rain/snow mix by Saturday night. Temperatures will be cold this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. Overnight temps will be in the teens to low 20s.