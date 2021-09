St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Our weather looks amazing today and Friday. Sunny skies are on tap for both days with high temperatures in the low 80s and cool overnight lows in the 50s to mid-60s.

A big warm-up will overtake the area this weekend as summer heat returns. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will soar into the 90s.

Those 90-degree temperatures will hold on into next week when we have a chance for thunderstorms by late Tuesday and Wednesday.