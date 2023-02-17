ST. LOUIS — It feels like winter again, but that won’t last long. Friday morning temperatures start in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Skies become sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound nicely for the weekend thanks to the return of south winds. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with mild breezes. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunnier skies Sunday with highs in upper 50s to near 60. Presidents’ Day Monday also looks nice with highs in the mid 50s.

Watching for some rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.